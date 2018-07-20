Authorities of Kaduna State University (KASU) on Friday urged the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCSDC) to deploy more personnel to tackle rising crimes in the institution.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Chief Security Officer of the university, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Command of the NSCDC.

He said that the additional deployment would not only help to safeguard members of the university community, but also tackle the menace of phone snatching, drug abuse and drug peddling among others.

“The deployment of more armed operatives of the corps will complement efforts of the institution’s security department whose areas of operation is limited, thus leading to challenges in dealing with hoodlums in some locations around the school.

“Other areas of the collaboration include VIP protection and manpower development in disputes resolution which is believed would impact positively on improved service delivery”, he stated.

On his part,the State Commandant, Alhaji Modu Bunu, represented by Aloysius Nnegha, thanked the university over its collaboration with the command.

Bunu assured that the command would work with the university to address security challenges there.

He advised the institution to register its in-house security with the corps, adding that it is the statutory responsibility of the corps to regulate activities of all private guards in the country.

“For the command to grant the request in training of the operatives, the in-house private guard must be duly registered, without which the command may find it difficult to oblige”, he explained. (NAN)