Kaduna university confirms upward review of tuition fees

The Management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) has confirmed the upward review of its tuition fees but said consultations are ongoing with stakeholders.

The management made the in a statement made available journalists in Kaduna Friday by the university’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Adamu Bargo.

Bargo explained upward review was due the present reality and efforts improve the standard of learning.

He added decision was also enhance development in the university.

The PRO said that available showed that N400 million was being spent monthly and N4.8 billion annually by the Kaduna State Government of the university’s staff salaries.

He said that N25 million was also being spent as overhead monthly, the university generates only N765.9 million as internally generated revenue annually.

“In the year 2020, there was the allocation of N10 billion to the university meant for the execution of capital projects, but N5 billion was spent overhead and personnel cost.

“The upward review of the tuition fees is a difficult decision based on the reality of the present time.

“However, the university hopes to improve the quality of teaching and research activities as well as create more conducive atmosphere of learning for staff and students,” he said.

NAN reports students have rejected the increase.

Mr Abdulrazak Shuaibu, a medical student, who spoke on behalf of the students, said the tuition fees were from N26,000 to N150,000 for students in Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences.

Shuaibu, former President of Kaduna State Students Union, added that students in the Faculty of Medicine from the state would now pay N300,000 as against N24,000 non-indigenes will pay N500,000. (NAN)

