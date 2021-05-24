Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have reported the rescue of two victims who were abducted by armed bandits along Gidan Waya-Godogodo-Jagindi road in Jema’a local government area.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, was briefed at the Headquarters of Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven, Kafanchan, by the Sector Commander, Col. DC Nwakonobi while on an routine visit to military formations across the Southern Kaduna general area on Monday.

According to the briefing, four passengers were abducted from a vehicle plying the route. On receiving a distress call, a patrol team from OPSH pursued the bandits and rescued the two victims. Efforts to apprehend the bandits and rescue the other victims are ongoing.

The Commander also said that the troops rescued three herders after they had been attacked at a location in the same LGA.

The herders, Suleiman Mohammad, Hassan Adamu and Ya’u Mokariyo, along with their 86 cows were escorted to safety by the troops, as they proceeded on their way to Jagindi.

He further informed the Commissioner, that a notorious armed robber, Umar Yusuf, was arrested by troops following an attack on private apartments which housed students of the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

The Commander said these developments occurred between Sunday night and early hours of Monday. These were beside briefings on the general security situation in the five LGAs which make up the OPSH area of responsibility, namely, Sanga, Kauru, Kaura, Zangon Kataf and Jema’a.

Responding to the briefing, the Commissioner, on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, condoled the officers and men of Sector 7 over the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and thanked the troops for their alertness and responsive stance in rescuing the abducted victims and the herders. He also commended them for sustaining all efforts to ensure security and peace in the Southern Kaduna general area.

