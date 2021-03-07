Four bandits have been neutralized and several others injured in an ambush operation conducted by troops around Gwagwada, Chikun local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

According to operational feedback from troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) intelligence was received on bandits movement from Katika village towards Antenna in Chikun LGA.

In response to this, the troops lay an opportunity ambush at Antenna village. The bandits approached the location and eventually sprang the ambush. The troops opened fire as they entered the killing range.

After the engagement, four of the bandits were confirmed dead, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Three rifles and one axe were recovered from the scene.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and commended the troops for swift action which led to the successful exercise and the elimination of the four bandits.

Citizens in the area are urged to report any individuals seeking treatment for suspicious injuries by calling the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 or 08170189999.

