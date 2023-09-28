Kaduna Tribunal Judgement: Gov. Sani’s victory, a clear affirmation of popular mandate given by the people

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna has said that the Kaduna Election Petition Tribunal Judgement in his favour is a clear affirmation of the popular mandate given to him by the people of Kaduna state.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Sani himself on Thursday, and made available to the press in Kaduna.

According to him, “I am extremely delighted and humbled by the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming my victory in the 2023 Kaduna State Governorship Elections.”

He said the judgement “is an unequivocal affirmation of the popular mandate graciously given to me by the good people of Kaduna State.”

Sani commended the Tribunal for their thoroughness and lucidity, saying the verdict has enriched jurisprudence and practice of electoral democracy.

The governor also commended Isah Ashiru Kudan for approaching the Tribunal to ventilate his grievances. “This is a clear demonstration of his belief in the principles of democracy and the imperative of civility in the conduct of political actors.”

He called on Ashiru and members of the opposition parties in Kaduna State to join hands with him as “we strive to move the state to a higher level.

“We are all stakeholders in PROJECT KADUNA. It is not about personal glory. Our people want all hands to be on deck to address the myriads of challenges confronting the state,” he said.

He noted “if political actors are united, a clear signal will be sent to our people that the quest for peace, security, progress and development of our state are the driving forces of our participation in politics.”

He also called on his party members to moderate the celebration of his victory, adding that “they must individually and collectively extend an olive branch to our brothers and sisters in other political parties.

“Instead of celebrating, we should bow down in prayers to the Almighty God for His continued guidance and protection. Let us focus on the tasks ahead,” the governor said. (NAN)

