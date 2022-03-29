Kaduna Train Attack: NMA confirms Dr Chinelo’s death, says it’s ‘tragic, horrific and preventable’

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), and all Medical and Dental Practitioners mourn the death of Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando who lost her life from gun shots injuries sustained from the Kaduna train attack.

The association described her death as tragic, horrific and preventable.He death was gleaned earlier from social media after she tweeted that she was in the train and had been shot.

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

NMA’s reaction was revealed in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary

Dr Aniekeme Uwah on Tuesday and made available to the press.

According to Uwah, the NMA decried worsening insecurity that has made Nigerians vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums.

He said,”The President of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), Prof (Dr) Innocent A O Ujah, FNMA, FNAmed, mni and indeed all Medical and Dental Practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific and preventable death of one of our members, Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gun shots when the train she travelled in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits.

“As an Association, we vehemently decry the worsening insecurity in the country which has made all of us and Nigerians as a whole vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who are currently having a field day causing us deep sorrows and severe pains.

“The untimely death of the young, promising Dr Chinelo who served at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri, while striving to earn a honest living is one other death too many.

“The Association notes that needless blood letting and senseless loss of lives is fast becoming a recurrent decimal in our country, thus worsening the alarming effects of brain drain, which in many instances have been attributable to the worsening security situation in the country.

“The Association hereby calls on the security agencies to urgently reorganise the security architecture in the country with focus on intelligence gathering in order to avoid these carnages across the country.

“The Association also recommends that the Federal Government gives a strong consideration to the establishment of state police to further compliment the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).”

Uwah stressed that the recruitment of more security personnel and the provision of modern security gadgets and ammunition for them can’t be overemphasised.

“Lastly, the Association prays God to grant the families of Dr Chinelo and all other victims of the very unfortunate incidence, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who sustained various forms of injuries from gun shots and while trying to escape the attack,” he stated.

