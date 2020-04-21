Kaduna to demolish three orphanages over child trafficking

Kaduna State Government has vowed to demolish any orphanage home which engages in child trafficking or any sharp practices in their operations.

The Commissioner of Human Development and Social Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba who made this known on Tuesday, revealed that three orphanages have now been slated for demolition.

The Commissioner said that the orphanages who are being investigated for alleged child trafficking are located in Barnawa, Sabon Tasha and Narayi communities.

Hajiya Hafsat said recently some suspected child traffickers were arrested and that investigation is going, saying if found guilty their orphanage homes will be demolished.

” If they own the houses it will be demolished, if they are renting the orphanage homes the C of O will be revoked.

” We will not tolerate people coming to set up under the guise of orphanage, while they are doing illegal businesses, especially child trafficking. It’s unacceptable.

” We have a law on this in Kaduna. This is a government that will not tolerate such thing because we have to set an example so that others will also learn,” she said.

The commissioner added that she has already sent a strong message to leadership of orphanages within the state that the state government will not tolerate any illegal activity of any type in the orphanages.

Hajiya Hafsat ‎also revealed “we are also investigating this new idea of keeping the children for safe keeping as claimed by some orphanages because we will not tolerate using the children to make money.

” We will not accept any orphanages keeping children until they grow up because we believe every child needs parent and home to live in,” she said.