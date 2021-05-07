Some tailors in Kaduna State said on Friday that as the Eid-el Fitr festival was approaching, they had been experiencing high patronage, which had increased their income.

The tailors, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, said the festival also known as Sallah had brought in more work load as well as increased income.

Fatima Idris, the owner of Fayha Fashion said she started receiving Sallah clothing materials since February, mostly for women and children.

“As you can see, we are working on our customers materials; the clothes are many; one customer can bring five to 10 wrappers such as Ankara, lace, brocade among others for sewing.

“You know it is a tradition to wear new clothes on Sallah day hence the increase in patronage.

“That is why I had to hire more workers so that we can beat the deadline; we pray to Allah to spare our lives to witness the day,” she said.

Another tailor, Abdulganiyu Rayyan, who specialises in making both male and female clothing said he started sewing Sallah clothes since March and only sewed for customers who had paid him upfront.

He said that those who dropped their materials without payment were left untouched as cost of sewing materials had skyrocketed.

Rayyan said that he charged N3, 000 to N10, 000 for skirt, blouse and gown, depending on the design a customer wanted, adding that he had lost count of number of materials he had collected to be sewn for Sallah.

“Male clothing is easier and cheaper to make than the female as he charges N1, 500 for a simple kaftan without design.

“Right now, I don’t collect any material except if the customer agrees to collect it week after Sallah; I am still working on the ones I received and I hope I don’t disappoint them,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2021 Eid is expected to hold on May 13. (NAN)

