Kaduna SUBEB to construct 416 classrooms, rehabilitate 718 others

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says it will award contracts for the construction of 416 classrooms and rehabilitation of 718 others.

This is contained in the breakdown of the 2017 and 2018 Universal Basic Education (UBE) Intervention Projects obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

The document shows that 196 classrooms would be constructed under 2017 UBEC intervention projects and 220 classrooms under 2018 intervention for Early Child Care Development Education (ECCDE) primary and junior secondary schools.

The ECCDE would get 24 new classes, primary schools get 202 classes, while junior secondary schools would get 190 new classrooms.

Nine schools were also earmarked for fencing with gates; four under 2017 and five under 2018 interventions.

Similarly, 718 classrooms in primary schools would be rehabilitated, 362 classes under 2017 intervention and 356 under 2018 intervention.

Also, a total of 43 ECCDE Games Village would be constructed, six under 2017, and 37 under 2018 interventions, while TV, DVDs, generator and toys would be procured for 65 ECCDE classes.

“24 of the items would be procured under 2017 intervention and 41 under 2018 intervention.

“Similarly, a total of 54 mattresses will also be procured for ECCDE classes, 24 under 2017, and 30 under 2018 interventions,” the document said.

According to the document, the board will equally awards contracts for the construction of 14 2-cubicle VIP toilets, 11 for primary schools and three for junior secondary schools under 2018 intervention.

It added that 60 boreholes would also be constructed, eight in primary schools and 52 in junior secondary schools, all under the 2018 intervention to provide clean water in schools.

“Contracts for the supply of 29,758 pupils and teacher’s furniture would also be awarded, 16,880 under 2017 intervention and 12,878 under 2018 intervention.

“Of the 29,758 furniture, 2,112 would be distributed to ECCDE classes, 16,956 to primary schools and 10,690 to junior secondary schools.

“Also, sports equipment would be procured for one primary school and six junior secondary schools under the 2018 intervention for sport development.

“There would also be procurement for agricultural development programme in 12 primary schools,” the document added. (NAN)