Kaduna strike: We are committed to dialogue – NLC

May 18, 2021



The Nigerian Congress (NLC) says it is committed its principle dialogue and social bargaining for the benefit disengaged workers in Kaduna State.

The NLC Chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Mr Ayuba Magaji said this on Tuesday in Kaduna at the second day the procession against the government reverse  mass disengagement its workers.

Magaji noted that actions being collective bargaining and social dialogue,  should call for consultation by leaders employers taking critical decisions actions against workers.

“We are not in a military regime; it is not an issue of stubbornness, we will protect the rights of workers the later.

“The Kaduna state government is playing tough on our actions, we had military governments who are tough by nature we sat down and dialogued with them and reached a logical conclusion,” he said.

According to him, the five days action as planned by the NLC in Kaduna will  be tough because of the claims of the state government to also be tough.

“We are equally taking our responsibilities as workers’ representatives and bringing openly,  the grievances of our workers.

“It is a very simple issue, let the Kaduna state government reinstate the disengaged workers and they should not sack the 11,000 they are to and we will call off our action.

“The state government don’t need toughness to discuss this; this is a democratic regime, even in military regimes,  unions strive. We will continue with our struggle,”  Magaji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that banks, fuel stations, hospitals among others remained locked (NAN)

