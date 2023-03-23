Kaduna State warns planners of public upheaval that dire consequences shall follow

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna State government on Thursday warned people planning to incite public upheaval in the state to shelve the idea or face dire consequences.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated in Kaduna that government was in possession of credible intelligence reports of plans by some politicians to sponsor public disturbance.

“Their plans include activities that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Government continues to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with security agencies.

“It must be emphasised that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threat to life and destruction of property, will not be spared.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on such persons or groups,’’ the commissioner stated.

He added that the suspension of street protests or processions remained in place in the overall public interest.

“Parents, guardians and community leaders are also advised to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmospheres to generate chaos,’’ Aruwan stressed. (NAN)