The Kaduna State Volleyball Association has began the screening of new players ahead of the upcoming National Division One Volleyball League, an official said on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jummai Nuhu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kaduna State Ministry of Sports, disclosed in a statement that the screening which commenced on Saturday would end on Tuesday.

“The screening will be held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and the exercise is for both male and female players.

“We are hopeful that through this screening we will get players who will be good enough to represent the state during the league,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Division One Volleyball League will hold from May 22 to May 30 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

