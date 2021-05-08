Kaduna State Volleyball Association screens players ahead of National Division 1 League

Kaduna State Volleyball Association has began of new players ahead of upcoming National Division Volleyball League, an official said on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jummai Nuhu, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kaduna State Ministry of Sports, disclosed in a statement that   which commenced on Saturday would end on Tuesday.

“The will be held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and the exercise is for both male and female players.

“We are hopeful that through this screening we will get players who will be enough to represent the state during the league,” she said

The of Nigeria (NAN) reports National Division Volleyball League will hold from May 22 to May at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.(NAN)

