Kaduna State University gets new Librarian

By Philip Yatai

The Governing Council of Kaduna State University (KASU) has appointed Dr Babangida Dangani as the University’s Librarian.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adamu Bargo, said in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday that Dangani took over from Prof. Abdullahi Musa, who was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the University in October 2022.

Dangani holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Library and Information Science, Master of Science in Information Science, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Information science from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

He also obtained a Nigeria Certificate in Education in 1995 and emerged the best graduating student in Mathematics and Integrated Science from the Federal College of Education, Katsina.

His academic career began as a classroom teacher at Government Girls Secondary School, Dutsinma, Katsina State in 1996, before taking up a Job at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic as an Assistant Lecturer in 2005.

Dangani moved to ABU Zaria as Graduate Assistant in the Department of Library and Information Science, and also served as a visiting lecturer to Umaru Musa Yaradua University, North West University, Kano, and Federal College of Education, Zaria.

In 2014, he was appointed a Senior Lecturer at Federal University, Dutsinma before becoming the acting Librarian and in 2015 appointed the substantive Librarian of the University.

He facilitated the achievement of full automation of the University Library, making it the 4th best automated University Library in Nigeria.

He was appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of the University by the Governing Council from Oct. 9, 2019, to May 1, 2020, and served as a resource person to the Librarian Council of Nigeria and National Library of Nigeria.

The Librarian equally served as a Secretary of a Committee that developed standards for libraries under the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in 2017 and also served as Secretary to the Nigeria University Library Consortium from 2016-2019.

He is a Fellow and member of the Institute of Information Management Africa, Teachers Registration Council, Nigerian Library Association, Chartered Librarian of Nigeria, American Library Association, and International Federation of Library Association.

Other memberships are Certified Library and Information Professional, UK; African Library and Information Association and Institutions, and Association of University Librarians of Nigerian University. (NAN)