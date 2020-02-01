Kaduna state reassures on Lassa Fever

Kaduna State Ministry for Health has reassured the public that the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the country is under control in the state but people should nonetheless observe strict personal hygiene in order to avoid contracting the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni who gave an update on the disease in a press statement on Sunday, .said that Kaduna state has recorded a total of 23 cases so far, 15 test results have come back negative but one new case has been confirmed and six test samples are also pending.

‘’The new confirmed case is a 34 year old male from Kajuru Local Government Area and he is being managed at the IDCC. This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim has died last Sunday and has since been buried,’’ she added.

According to the commissioner, ‘’ a total number of 40 people who had been in contact with the cases are being monitored and none has shown any symptoms. However, contact listing and follow-up as well as active case search are ongoing.’’

‘’The general public is advised to continue to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation and ensure that all cases of fevers are tested for malaria before treatment,’’ she added.

Dr Mohammed-Baloni also said that Kaduna State Government is complying with the recent advisory on the Corona Virus Disease issued by the Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire.

‘’Specifically, the minister advised that Nigerians should limit non- essential travel to China, while those arriving from such countries with no visible symptoms are to self- isolate for two weeks after their arrival,’’ she added.

The press statement also said that ‘’in addition, arriving travellers also have a duty to report any incidents of passengers falling sick during flights.’’

‘’Symptoms of Corona Virus Disease are sneezing, coughing and difficulties in breathing. People are advised to report to the nearest health facility if any of these symptoms are noticed immediately, she said.

The Ministry for Health also advised ‘’ the general public to wash hands regularly with soap under running water, cover the mouth and nose properly with handkerchief and tissue paper when sneezing or cough into the elbow where handkerchief is not available.

‘’Other protective measures are, avoiding self-medication and report to the nearest health facility when experiencing any of the mentioned symptoms. Health workers are also to observe standard infection prevention and control measures while attending to patients. They should also endeavor to take their travel history,’’ the statement said.