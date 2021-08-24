Kaduna State pledges judicious utilisation of donor funds, accountability

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday pledged to ensure that all donor funds are judiciously utilised and accounted for.

Mr Thomas Gyang, the Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission made the pledge in Kaduna at one-day Donor Coordination Meeting with development partners.

Gyang, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, pointed out that the government had been consistent with its counterpart contributions.

He said that the payment of the counterpart fund was in line with the agreed Annual Work Plans and Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with partners.

“We are committed to Open Government Partnership for transparency and accountability, thereby, making government businesses open for citizens to access, engage and ask questions.

“We have recently signed a Mutual Accountability Framework (MAF) with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as part of efforts to be accountable to our citizens and our partners.

“The MAF is a blueprint for socio-economic development covering economic transformation, governance, health, education and social protection.

“I assure you that all donor funds will be judiciously used and accounted for in accordance with guidelines and agreement,” he said.

He commended development partners for their technical and financial support for the development of the state.

He said that the coordination meeting was for partners to meet and learn how to work together and ensure that citizens in the state felt the impact of governance.

The Permanent Secretary, PBC, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, explained that the meeting would provide updates from donor partners on programme intervention based on the signed Development Cooperation Framework.

“It was also to exchange and share new ideas, best practices, and emerging opportunities to the state, discuss challenges and chart a way forward in line with Kaduna state mantra of putting people first.

“We are also working to revive the State Steering Committee on Development Cooperation Framework being chaired by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai,” she said.

Dr Idris Baba, Health Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna, thanked Kaduna State Government for organising the meeting and pledged UNICEF’s continued support for the development of women and children.

Also speaking, Dr Adamu Maikano, the Regional Coordinator, FCDO, Kaduna, said coordination of partners interventions and programmes was key to achieving results that would impact on the people.

He explained that the FCDO’s MAF signed with the Kaduna state government aligned with the State Development Plan to take development to all in the state.

Dr Hamzat Shuaibu of UNFPA, also said that coordinating development partners’ support and interventions would ensure excellent results and positive outcomes that impact the people. (NAN)

