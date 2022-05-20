Kaduna State Govt. validates health financing policy for equitable access to healthcare

Kaduna State Government has started a two-day meeting

to validate its Healthcare Financing Policy and Strategy (KSHFPS) to ensure access to

equitable and quality healthcare services.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said at the opening of the meeting

in Kano on Friday, that the KSHFPS was in line with Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all people

to have access to healthcare without financial barriers or discrimination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the review and development of the KSHFPS document

and the Implementation Plan was supported by Save the Children International, under its Gates Anchor IV Grant.

The health commissioner, who was represented by Dr Sunday Joseph, Director, Planning Research

and Statistics in the ministry, said “one of the mandates of the ministry is to develop needed policies and strategies.”

She said that the strategic document would help the operationalisation of healthcare delivery systems,

with a view to providing quality and affordable healthcare services to Kaduna residents.

Providing an overview of the KSHFPS, the Consultant, Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, pointed out that

out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare accounts for 81 per cent in the state, with government only contributing seven per cent.

Onyemelukwe said that the unmet health need of residents, coupled with high cost of healthcare to households was

an indication of financial related barriers to assessing healthcare.

She added that the state made considerable improvement in financing health by meeting the Abuja Declaration of

allocating 15 per cent of its total budget to the health sector.

She, however, pointed out that the budget performance was still poor.

According to her, the goal of the KSHFPS is to ensure that all residents of the state have access to equitable and quality

health services without financial barriers at the point of accessing care.

She said that to accomplish this goal, the KSHFPS would focus on increasing general government health expenditure

as a percentage of general government expenditure by five per cent.

She explained that KSHFPS would also improve the coverage of Kaduna residents on health risk protection mechanisms

by 50 per cent and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on health as a percentage of the 50 per cent.

“The KSFHFPS will improve health expenditure on primary healthcare by 20 per cent and ensure that the state insurance

scheme has a Performance Based Financing as provider payment mechanism.

“The policy and strategy will strengthen healthcare financing systems to ensure accountability, transparency and

sustainability at the state and local government levels and improve coverage of vulnerable populations by 20 per cent.”

Mr Abubakar Hassan, the Director-General, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA),

thanked stakeholders and partners for supporting the state to strengthen healthcare delivery systems.

Hassan, who is the Chairman, Healthcare Financing Technical Working Group, said the document would go a long way

in improving healthcare financing in Kaduna State.

Mr Ifedilichukwu Ekene-Innocent, the Advocacy, Campaign and Policy Manager of Save the Children International,

said KSHFPS would help the state to moblise the needed finances for the healthcare sector.

According to him, the move will significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenditure in the state.

Mr Mustapha Jumare, Citizens’ Co-chair, Kaduna Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM), commended the

government for developing the financing policy and strategy to address the problem of healthcare financing.

Jumare explained that KADMAM, a maternal health dialogue platform for government and citizens, would support

in tracking the implementation of the policy to improve service delivery at healthcare facilities. (NAN)

