Kaduna State govt to install new Emir of Zazzau Nov.9

The Kaduna State government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony of the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli.

Bamalli is to be installed as the 19th emir of Zazzau on Nov. 9, at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria.

Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation ceremony, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Sani, who is also the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that arrangements had been concluded to facilitate smooth conduct of the installation ceremony.

He said the new emir would host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation.

The Commissioner enjoined the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Zazzau Emirate and the state at large.

Sani also urged the people to line up along the street starting from Tudun Wada to Kofar Doka areas of Zaria metropolis, to catch a glimpse of the new Emir and pay him homage. (NAN)