Kaduna State Govt. to establish new TV station in Zaria – Official

Kaduna State Government says it is set

to establish a new television station in Zaria for active participation of

residents in governance and better dissemination of government policies and programmes.

Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), disclosed this when members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zaria Unit, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Kaduna.

Maiyaki said plan to establish the station has reached advanced stage, which would be domiciled at the premises of Queens F.M. Zaria.

He added that one of the key legacies he wanted to leave behind no matter how short his stay at KSMC would be, is to establish a television station in Zaria.

He said he had already obtained the consent of Gov. Uba Sani on the development.

He explained that “KSMC TV is already on Startimes, we are also free-to-air satellite but large chunk of people cannot afford to sustain the payment of Startimes subscription or decoders to access the satellite.

“I want ensure that we have at least a two-kilowatt transmitter that will be able to transmit to all the local governments in Zone One, including few local governments in Zone Two and three.

“This is to ensure that local communities access the TV station on terrestrial antenna not through the satellite.

“This is one of the projects I want to focus on and complete within the shortest possible time.”

The managing director commended the NUJ Zaria Unit for the visit, stressing that the unit was the first chapel to felicitate with him over his appointment.

“It was gratifying to me that the NUJ Zaria unit was the first chapel to visit me and felicitate with me on my appointment as the managing director of the KSMC.

“I am not taking this for granted; personally, I feel very honoured that you are coming to do this for me; I want to thank you and all the members of NUJ Zaria.

“I will do everything possible to reciprocate this gesture,’’ Maiyaki said.

Earlier, Malam Sagir Awwal, the Chairman, NUJ Zaria Unit, said the visit was on behalf of the entire members of the union working in the Northern part of Kaduna State.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations on your recent appointment as the Managing Director of KSMC.

“Sir, the union is very pleased with the onerous gesture by Gov. Uba Sani for appointing a professional to head a professional and prestigious outfit like the KSMC.

“NUJ regards this feat as great honour to the union.”(NAN)

By Mustapha Yauri