Kaduna State Govt. releases N100m for treatment of malnourished children – Official

The Kaduna State Government has released N100 million for the procurement of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) needed to treat malnourished children. Malam Salisu Lawal, the Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday. He explained that Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i had earlier approved the release of the amount, adding that the Ministry of Finance had released the approved amount on Dec. 31, 2020.

He added that “very soon, we will procure the RUTF and supply our various Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) sites to save our dear children from dying of malnutrition. “The government is working toward mobilising resources needed to address the problem of malnutrition in the state. “It is particularly working to improve households’ sources of livelihood through the implementation of social protection programmes with a view to empowering families to adequately feed their

children.” The State Nutrition Officer, Mrs Ramatu Haruna, said that the government was able to treat 15,329 out of the 21,265 malnourished children admitted from Jan. to Sept. 2020. Haruna said that CMAM programme was being implemented in 15 local government areas, covering 77 wards. She added that stabilisation centres were established in 17 general hospitals, including 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, for the management of Severe Acute Malnutrition with medical complications.

Mr Isah Ibrahim, Nutrition Advocacy Advisor, Save the Children International, commended the state government for cash backing the funds, describing it as “timely” to prevent preventable deaths. “This is part of our advocacies, and Save the Children is very happy with the response of the El-Rufa’i-led administration in saving the lives of under five children from preventable deaths.

“We are looking forward to additional releases and cash backing of nutrition funds to ensure full implementation of activities in the state.” (NAN)