Kaduna State Govt. identifies 147 erosion sites — Official

April 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Mr Yusuf Muazu, the Director Kaduna State Ministry for Environment  the state has identified fewer than 147 locations affected by erosion across the state.

The director made this known on Thursday an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Kaduna.

According him, 18 critical sites been designed as bill of quantity has been carried out for the commence.

said that projects Toro toro, Kakuri, Zaria, Ikara, Soba and Kauru had been completed.

 said that Rigasa, Tudun Wada, Kigo Road, Bachama Road, Nassarawa, Badarawa, Malali, Unguwar Dosa, Matari Dam, Zango Kataf, Sanga and Jaba LGA ongoing.

Muazu said that with the state’s Urban Renewal a lot of trees cut down which opened the soil leading erosion.

however said the state government received a million seedlings from the Federal Government which replanted for effective and management to erosion and climate change. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,