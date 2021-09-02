Kaduna state govt bans transportation of livestock from, into Kaduna –commissioner 

September 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Kaduna state Government has banned transportation of livestock from state to other states in the country, the for  Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Thursday, in Kaduna.


Aruwan said that after wide consultations and thorough security reviews, state government banned transportation of livestock from state to other states in the country, as well as into the state other states.


“Both bans take immediate effect, today, 2nd September, 2021.


government also wishes to reiterate that transportation of donkeys into state is a criminal and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.


He further disclosed that Kawo weekly market, which usually held every Tuesday, in Kaduna North LGA, has also been suspended with immediate effect.


Aruwan reminded residents of state that previous directives suspending weekly markets and sale of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs still in place.


ban on felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are also still in force”, he added.


“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies. “Aruwan said. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , ,