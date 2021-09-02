Kaduna state govt bans transportation of livestock from, into Kaduna –commissioner 

The Kaduna state Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Thursday, in Kaduna.



Aruwan said that after wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the state government banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country, as well as into the state from other states.



“Both bans take immediate effect, from today, 2nd September, 2021.



“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.



He further disclosed that the Kawo weekly market, which usually held every Tuesday, in Kaduna North LGA, has also been suspended with immediate effect.



Aruwan reminded residents of the state that the previous directives suspending weekly markets and the sale of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs was still in place.



“The ban on the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are also still in force”, he added.



“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies. “Aruwan said. (NAN)

