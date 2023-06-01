Kaduna State governorship election petition tribunal holds inaugural sitting

By Aisha Gambo

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal held its inaugural sitting on Thursday in Kaduna.

The tribunal is to consider a petition filed by Alhaji Isah Ashiru-Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Gov. Uba Sani of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Ashiru-Kudan joined INEC as co-respondent in the petition.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Victor Oviawe welcomed the bar and solicited for support and cooperation throughout the proceedings.

He urged all counsel to serve diligently and to maintain high standard of professional conduct.

Justice Oviawe said the date for pre-hearing of the petition would be communicated to the lawyers soonest.

Meanwhile, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president, Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Bayo Ojo appreciated the tribunal and the judge and assured of support and cooperation by counsel.

Similarly, Muhammad T. Muhammad, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the NBA, said the bar was committed to giving maximum corporation to the tribunal.

“This is to ensure that the tribunal starts it sittings or proceedings timely so that the petition would be decided within the timeframe allowed by law,’’ he said.

INEC declared Sani winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State stating that he polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ashiru-Kudan who polled 719,196 votes.

The electoral body declared that Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Jonathan Asake, polled 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi scored 21,405 votes.

Unhappy with the result, Ashiru-Kudan headed to the election petition tribunal. (NAN)