Kaduna State Fire Service records 3 deaths, 27 incidents

 The Monday said it recorded 27 fire incidents Kaduna, and Kafanchan, resulting three deaths July.

Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, told the of Nigeria (NAN) Kaduna that its personnel within the period rescued three persons unhurt fire outbreaks while 17 sustained injuries.

According to him, the firefighting personnel saved properties worth N267,000 while property worth N83,000 were damaged.

He said that the fire incidences in the month of July was lower compared to 32 recorded in the month of June.

Aboi called for continuous sensitisation from all organisations to help curb fire outbreaks in the state. (NAN)

