Kaduna State Fire Service records 3 deaths, 27 incidents

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Monday said it recorded 27 fire incidents in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, resulting in three deaths in July.

Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that its personnel within the period rescued three persons unhurt in fire outbreaks while 17 others sustained injuries.

According to him, the firefighting personnel saved properties worth N267,000 while property worth N83,000 were damaged.

He said that the fire incidences in the month of July was lower compared to 32 recorded in the previous month of June.

Aboi called for continuous sensitisation from all organisations to help curb fire outbreaks in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...