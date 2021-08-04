Kaduna State develops education information management system

The Kaduna State Government says it has developed Education Management Information System as part of efforts to digitise the education sector.

The Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, stated this in Kaduna on Wednesday, at the training of 100 principals of secondary schools and teachers, to test-run the application.

Muhammad explained that after the training, the application would be piloted in 100 secondary schools to get feedback and improve on it before it would be deployed to all public schools in the state.

He said that developing the information system became necessary to adopt the use of technology for effective monitoring and evaluation of public schools in the state.

“The measure is part of our efforts to digitise the education sector for quality education system delivery.

“The application was developed to be used on mobile phones to make it flexible and user friendly.

“Once the app is put to use, we will monitor the real-time data from a dashboard installed in the ministry.

“With this, we will be able to monitor teacher’s attendance, delivery and monitor everything that is happening across our schools with just a press of a button.”

The commissioner said that efforts were also on to provide commuters to all secondary schools in the state, adding that 8,000 computers had been procured and would soon be distributed to 17 schools.

He said that the delivery of another 8,000 computers was being expected for distribution to schools until all schools were equipped with the needed information and communication technology.

He said that plans had been concluded by the state’s Schools Quality Assurance Authority, to develop a digital database of all students in public schools in the state.

Mr Faisal Saddiq, the Product Manager, Flexisaf, the information technology firm that developed the app, said that the platform would enable the government to gather real-time data for evidence-based decision making.

Saddiq said that the firm would work with the ministry to address all concerns from the feedback generated during the test-running of the app with a view to making it more user-friendly. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...