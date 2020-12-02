Kaduna State conducts free Hepatitis test for 80 elderly persons

Kaduna State Government has embarked on free hepatitis test for at least 80 elderly persons in the state.

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the exercise was part of the activities organised by the state government to commemorate the International Day for the Elderly Persons. Baba, who was represented during the exercise by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Adamu Mansur, said the day was set aside to recognise the contributions of the elderly persons in the socio-economic life of the state.

She said there was need to raise people’s awareness about the special health needs of elderly persons in society.

“I don’t think the nation will make any progress without the contributions of the elderly persons,” she said.

She described elderly persons as highly vulnerable and urged them to always observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“You should ensure regular handwashing, use of face masks and also observe social distancing,” the commissioner said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, urged the elderly in the state to always take proper care of their health by embarking on regular exercise and eating healthy food.

Baloni, who was represented by Dr Hajara Kera, also advised elderly persons to always eat healthy food, including fruits and vegetables and avoid large intake of oily food.

She further urged them to always adhere to doctors advice concerning their health.

According to her, ageing always comes with various health challenges hence the need for the elderly to undergo regular medical check up.

The Coordinator, Hepatitis Zero Commission, Hajiya Jamila Abdullahi, said the disease could be caused by five viruses.

Abdullahi identified hepatitis A, B, and C as the three commonest types of the disease.

“Infection by any of these three viruses can lead to life threatening complications in our health, hence the need for all to present themselves for test,” she said.

She described Hepatitis as an inflammation of the liver.

She said that with early detection and appropriate medicare, people living with chronic hepatitis are expected to enjoy long and healthy life.

She urged the beneficiaries of the free test to also encourage their loved ones to also go for the hepatitis test.

She said that many people have diseases without knowing and can easily transmit it to unsuspecting persons in society. (NAN)