Kaduna Speaker mourns National Vice President of Izalatul Bidia Wa ikamatu Sunna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibraahim Zailani has expressed sadness over the demise of National Vice President of Izalatul Bidia Wa ikamatu Sunna, Alhaji Hashimu Mai Atamfa.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibraahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to newsmen on Thursday July 8, 2021.

“I am grieved by the demise of Vice President of Izalatul Bidia Wa ikamatu Sunna who passed away last night after a brief illness,” he said.

Zailani expressed condolences to the entire Muslim Ummah, his family, friends and associates, as well as the Izalatul Bidia Wa ikamatu Sunna.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The deceased has since been buried according to the Islamic injunctions in Kaduna.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...