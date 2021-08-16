Kaduna Speaker loses Grand Mother

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani has lost his Grand Mother, Hajia Maimuna Abdulqadir Zailani of 105 years.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Assistant (S.A) on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani.

According to Danfulani, the Speaker’s grand mother passed on in the late hours of Sunday 15th August 2021.

He stated,”We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Grandmother Hajia Maimuna Abdulqadir Zailani popularly Known as Hajia Iyatu Wife of Late Alhaji Abdulqadir Zailani Late Dan Darman Zazzau the first, we lost her in the late hours of Sunday 15th August 2021.

“She survived by Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Children are Late Alhaji Ibrahim Zailani Dan Darman Zazzau II, Alhaji Lawal Zailani, Hon Justice Tanimu Zailani Former Chief judge Kaduna State, Alhaji Mahmud Zailani among the grand Children is The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

“Hajiya Maimuna Abdulqadir Zailani was 105 years old, Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today Monday 16th 2021, 11am at Dan Darman zazzau Residents Kwarbai Zaria city Kaduna.”

