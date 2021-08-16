Kaduna Speaker loses Grand Mother

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf has lost his Grand Mother, Hajia Maimuna Abdulqadir of 105 years.

This disclosed a statement by his Special Assistant (S.A) on and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani.

According to Danfulani, the Speaker’s grand mother passed on the late hours of Sunday 15th August 2021.

He stated,”We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Grandmother Hajia Maimuna Abdulqadir popularly Known as Hajia Iyatu Wife of Late Alhaji Abdulqadir Late Dan Darman Zazzau the first, we lost her the late hours of Sunday 15th August 2021.

“She survived by Children, grandchildren and grandchildren. The Children are Late Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Darman Zazzau II, Alhaji Lawal , Hon Justice Tanimu Former Chief judge Kaduna State, Alhaji Mahmud Zailani among the grand Children is The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

“Hajiya Maimuna Abdulqadir Zailani 105 years old, Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today Monday 16th 2021, 11am at Dan Darman zazzau Residents Kwarbai Zaria city Kaduna.”

