Kaduna Speaker hails Uba Sani’s impact at NASS

January 1, 2022 Danlami Nmodu



The of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described Senator Uba Sani, representing Central in the 9th National Assembly (NASS) as a shinning light and a worthy ambassador of the state.

In a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Mr. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated Friday December 31st, 2021, the expressed this in a message to the Senator on his birthday.

“Kaduna is (fortunate) to have a reliable and hardworking Senator like you representing it. You have been a leading light and a worthy partner in progress,” it said.

Zailani explained that the progress being made in the Kaduna Urban Renewal projects across the Kaduna metropolis, Kafanchan and Zaria had Uba Sani play a crucial role.

“Your impact and influence in the National Assembly, helped facilitate the funds that have transformed our under the pragmatic leadership of our amiable Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

“History will be kind to you for that gesture. also presently proud of your.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the Kaduna House of Assembly, I wish you a happy birthday and many more fruitful years ahead with Almighty Allah’s blessings,” he said.

