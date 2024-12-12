Kaduna skills acquisition cities ready for inauguration Q1 2025–official

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, says the three skills Acquisition cities initiated by the Gov. Uba Sani-led administration

By Hussaina Yakubu



The Kaduna State Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, says the three skills Acquisition cities initiated by the Gov. Uba Sani-led administration will be ready for inauguration in the first quarter of 2025.

Fakai made this known to the press on Wednesday when she, alongside the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency, Dr Abdullahi Baba, inspected the ongoing project at Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area.

She said: “We are here as a team, to look at the project here, which is the construction of the skills acquisition city.

”When the Governor came on board, he decided to build three skills acquisition cities across the state, one in each of the three Senatorial zones, in the state. One in Rigachikun, Soba and Samaru Kataf.

“This project has been ongoing. We are here to see and have an update, to see how far the construction work has been, and we have come here and have seen a lot of progress. The work is almost done.”

According to her, the project is at about 85 per cent level of completion, adding, ”we hope by early next year, we should be ready to inaugurate this project.”

Fakai expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work done and reiterated that the quality of the job was ‘good and excellent.’

Speaking on the importance of the project, she said, “With this project, Sani wants to bridge the gap of skills.

”We have a skills gap in the state and we are trying to address that. In These Skills City, our youth will be provided with 13 different skills.”

Fakai explained that, in the next two years, they should be able to upscale over 4,000 youths in the state with different skills.

She said, “Youths without skills will be given new skills, while some have skills, like the artisans in the Panteka market, but they don’t have certifications

”I believe with these skills in cities, most of these artisans come and get the certifications with which they can get deployment within and outside the country.” she concluded. (NAN)