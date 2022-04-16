Kaduna Senatorial aspirant felicitates with adherents on Ramadan, Easter



A leading aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial ticket for Kaduna Central, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim, Sardaunan Badarawa has felicitated with Kaduna State Muslim and Christian communities and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Easter celebration and the Ramadan fast progression.



The foremost contender, in a goodwill message to Muslim and Christian communities on these two solemn occasions issued in Kaduna, advised the Adherents to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of the two great Prophets Muhammad and Jesus Son of Mary.



The Sardaunan Badarawa called on the people of Kaduna State and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of these periods to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.



He reassured the people of Kaduna State that with the right political will and quality of leadership, the present conflicts can be stopped.

“We can bring lasting peace to Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru and all over Kaduna State. We can find solutions to the Fulani and his cattle and to the farming communities and their farms. We can stop millions of our children living wretched lives in the search for education, and wasting our greatest asset which is our human capital.



“We must however jettission all artificial divisions and join the fight to bring peace among our communities from which we are all bleeding.



These communal conflicts, as well as the Boko Haram insurgency, cattle rustling, banditry and kidnappings are our problems as Northerners, but every man must have realized by now that leaders and governments we elected cannot or will not do enough to bring them to an end,” the Sardaunan Badarawa lamented.

