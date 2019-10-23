Kaduna Senator wants illegal rehabilitation centres shut

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, has said that he would move for a legislation against all illegally operating rehabilitation centres, across the country.

This, according to a statement, is pursuant to the recent discovery of some “torture centres” or “modern slave camps” in the garb of rehabilitation centres in Rigasa, Igabi local government and Zaria,

The Bill, Sen. Sani said, would be for an Act to Effectively Regulate the Establishment and Operation of Rehabilitation Centres in Nigeria.

“The Bill will address the loopholes evident in the operations of rehabilitation centres in Nigeria and adopt the rights based approach.

“This is because rehabilitation is fundamental to human dignity,” the Senator explained.

Sani said the discovery which sent shock waves across Nigeria and caught the attention of the international community must be condemned by all religious leaders.

He described as unpardonable the practice of subjecting young Nigerians to horrendous torture, abominable sexual assault and other despicable forms of inhuman and degrading treatment in the guise of Islamic instruction and drug rehabilitation.

“The sight of emaciated, disease-ridden, haggard looking children stepping out with their legs chained will remain in my consciousness for a long time to come. This is clearly an outrage,” he said while calling it the height of man’s inhumanity to man.

The Senator described the arrogance and self righteous disposition of the managers of the rehabilitation centres, as well as the attempt by parents of some of the rescued children to justify their decision to leave their wards in such squalid, modern day slavery camps as saddening.

“We have indeed lost our sense of decency and humanity. What a tragedy. Rather than reforming the young ones to live pious lives, they have succeeded in making them to hate society,” the Senator lamented.

“The Rigasa and Zaria discoveries are just a tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. We must mount a massive national operation to unearth them and close them without further delay. The damage they are doing to Nigerian youths is incalculable. They have no place in a civilised society like ours.

“The mode of operation of the rehabilitation centers raises human rights issues and threaten the health of the children kept in such decrepit places. This includes vulnerability to HIV and Tuberculosis (TB),” he said.

Noting that the situation calls for a multi-sectoral collaboration among law enforcement, health, judiciary, human rights and drug control institutions to initiate measures to clean up the rehabilitation system in Nigeria, the Senator advocates a system that adopts the rights-based approach.

“We must develop a framework of action to support voluntary and community – based services for people who use drugs.

“We cannot, in a 21st century, condone people with Savage mindset to float torture centres in defiance of civilized culture of rehabilitation and our national laws.

“This savagery must be tackled with the urgency it deserves, using all the available legal and legislative provisions, in order to restore the dignity of our people and protect our international image,” Senator Sani said.

He said while it is important and urgent to close without delay all unauthorized rehabilitation centers, stakeholders must come together to develop a Human Rights Based Monitoring Framework for Authorized Rehabilitation Centers.

“This will enable us to beam the searchlight on such centres and hold them accountable,” he said.