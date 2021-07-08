Kaduna revenue service seales fidelity bank branches over N43.3m tax liabilities

  Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on , sealed four branches of Fidelity Bank Plc. over N43.3 million tax liabilities

. branches are located Ali Akilu Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Polytechnic Road by Maimuna Gwarzo Junction, and Kachia Road, all in Kaduna metropolis.Ms Aisha Mohammed, KADIRS Adviser and Board Secretary, told journalists after exercise in Kaduna, that branches were closed allegedly refusing to settle outstanding  tax returns of N43.3 million owed the period  2011 to  2020.

She explained that management of the bank was served with notices of the tax assessment five times, but were allegedly ignored.“Therefore, to claim all tax due to the state, approached the court and obtained a court order to seal the branches.

“This is provided in Section 104 (3) and (4) of the Income Tax (Amendment) Act. 2011 and Section 37 (3) and (4) of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020 as amended,”she said.

The Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr Zaid Abubakar, told newsmen that closing tax defaulting business offices would ensure compliance to relevant provisions of tax laws in the state.

According to him, the measure is part of efforts to encourage voluntary settlement of all tax liabilities by tax payers.“This is simply telling all defaulting tax payers that no one is above the law. It is either they pay their taxes, or the law not spare them,” he warned. ()

