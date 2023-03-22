Kaduna residents task Governor-elect on improved water supply

By Philp Yatai

Some residents of Kaduna State on Wednesday appealed to Sen. Uba Sani, the state Governor-elect to prioritise the provision of potable water to residents.

The residents, who made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday, described the lack of access to potable water across the state as worrisome.

One of the residents, Mr Martins Dangwa, who said that water should not be a luxury, stressed that top of Sani’s governance priority should be restoration of public water supply across the state.

Dangwa pointed out that many communities had not seen their tap running for years, adding that the reforms to improve water supply had not created significant change.

Another resident, Ms Glorial Bulus, said that the provision of water should be prioritised considering its pivotal role in sustaining life.

Bulus, the Executive Director of Bridge that Gap Initiative, an NGO which focuses on environment, education, empowerment, and governance, urged citizens to engage the governance process and demand for improved service delivery.

“Now that we have elected our leaders, it is time citizens engage in real governance and demand for quality services, particularly water supply and other environmental interventions to mitigate climate change,” she said.

Similarly, Rev. Kuzasuwat Peter, Coordinator, Society for Water and Sanitation in the state, also urged the incoming administration to improve water supply in parts of the state.

Peter pointed out that most parts of the state have become dry zones with residents complaining of water pumps not running.

He urged Uba Sani to strengthen the water delivery system in the state, adding that water and sanitation were central to the development of other sectors.

“We particularly want the incoming government to close the gaps between small towns water supply and sanitation and rural-urban water supply,” he added.

NAN reports that Uba Sani of the APC emerged governor-elect with 730,002 votes to defeat his closest contender, Ashiru Kudan of PDP, who garnered 719,196 votes. (NAN)