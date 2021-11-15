Kaduna residents laud El-Rufa’i over construction of flyovers, other road projects

Some Kaduna residents on Monday applauded Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i for constructing flyovers and for executing other on-going road projects in the state capital.

Residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the construction of Kawo, Raba and Leventis Roundabout flyovers, and other road projects required that the governor be given a pat on the back.

Mr Khalil Abubakar of Unguwan Sarki told NAN that the projects would place Kaduna as a modern city and also ease vehicular traffic.

“A drive to Kawo Flyover will convince anyone who has not been to Kaduna for a while that El-Rufa’i is doing a great job.

“With the construction of the flyovers and expansion of major roads within the metropolis, the usual gridlock has drastically reduced,’’ Abubakar said.

Mrs Jamila Sadiku, who resides at Malali, noted that she now found it easier to drop off her children at school and resume work early enough.

“The projects aside the aesthetics, have made life much easier for motorists.

“Workers now resume at their offices and business premises without fear of being queried over lateness,’’ she added.

Malam Ladan Sule, a businessman resident at Bida Road said the projects had opened up businesses for traders as they could easily make purchases at neighbouring states without stress.

Sule said that his business was booming because he could travel with ease to and from Kano in good time.

“Before now, it was difficult for me to travel to Kano, return to Kaduna and take my wares to the market same day.

“We used to spend two to three hours in traffic, especially in the evenings at Kawo because of the narrow road which could not accommodate vehicles,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Michael Ikechukwu, a commercial bus driver said he made more trips from Sabo through Kasuwa to Kawo, which by extension increased his turnover.

“Before the construction of the flyovers and some of the new roads, I stopped operating along Kawo because of incessant traffic gridlock.

“The new flyovers and other roads have made our movements much easier and we thank Gov. El-Rufa’i for the initiatives,’’ he said.

Mr Dauda Aku, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers said the governor deserved commendation because the projects had reduced road crashes in Kaduna metropolis.

“Some of the gridlocks resulted from road crashes or broken-down vehicles along the way.

“Vehicles now move with ease because the expansion created more space for vehicles,’’ he said.

The road projects are part of the state government’s urban renewal thrusts flagged off in 2019 to respond to the accelerated urbanisation of Kaduna city. (NAN)

