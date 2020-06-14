Kaduna reopening: Church maintains online fellowship, says no physical gathering yet

Share the news













The Lighthouse Church, Damaturu Road, Kaduna, has directed its members to maintain virtual fellowship via the social media platforms, in spite of the lifting of the ban on religious gathering by the State Government.

Gov Nasir El-Rufa’i had on June 10, lifted the ban on religious gathering as parts of the gradual reopening of the state, after 75 days of lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

El-Rufa’i explained that Church services would be allowed only on Sundays and Mosques would be allowed to conduct only the Friday Juma’at prayers, subject to compliance with safety guidelines.

However, Pastor Joseph Onilede, in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna said: “we will not resume physical church gathering in the immediate.

“This is to enable us to put all the needful protocols and standards in place, for your safety and in full compliance in righteousness with all rules and standards so prescribed.

“We will in the meantime continue our online broadcasts and ministry on the following gateways: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram,” he said.

Onilede recalled that physical congregational gatherings were suspended by the government in an effort to reduce, contain and stop the spread of the disease.

He added that the Lighthouse Church had complied with the directive and walked down the unexpected pathway of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the state.

The cleric noted that pursuant of its assignment, the Church had strengthened its online presence and fellowship through regular broadcasts and had been very impactful.

“We are glad that the restrictions on religious gathering have been lifted and we are free to return to our physical congregational worship.

“But for us, we are not resuming physical fellowship yet. The date for physical service resumption will be communicated very soon.

“Pastors of this church stand committed and accountable to Jesus, the Chief Shepherd and to this great family.

“Be rest assured that we will do the needful in readiness for our return to physical congregational worship,” he said. (NAN)

