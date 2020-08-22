Kaduna relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGs

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said that it had relaxed curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that security agencies had advised the state government about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

However, the security assessments also acknowledged that there were promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

“Curfew hours will now be from 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., effective from today (Saturday, Aug. 22)”.

According to him, this decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from June 11, to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf, but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas. (NAN)