Kaduna redeploys 43 directors, other senior officers to public schools

The Kaduna State Government has deployed some Directors and senior officers from its Ministry of Education and School Quality Assurance Authority (SQAA), to public secondary schools.

The redeployment notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mr Ibrahim Jere, was made available in Kaduna on Thursday.

Jere who said that the redeployment was with immediate effect, urged the Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, and the Director-General, SQAA, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, to ensure seamless handing/taking over and submission of reports.

NAN reports that 43 officials were affected, including 21 directors and other senior officers moved from the ministry of education to secondary schools as well as 18 officials redeployed from SQAA to secondary schools.

Some of the affected directors included Mr Dahuru Anchau, former Director of Schools, who was redeployed to Science School, Ikara, and Mrs Elizabeth David, Deputy Director, Female Education, redeployed to Government Secondary School (GSS), Gonin Gora.

Also redeployed were, Mrs Esther Kayock, Assistant Director, Female Education who was redeployed to GSS Unguwan Romi, and Mr Mustapha Mahmud, Deputy Director, Higher Education, redeployed to Alhudahuda College, Zaria.

Others were Mr Saidu Suleiman, Assistant Director, Education Services, posted to Barewa College Zaria; Mr Yakubu Salisu, Director, Planning Research and Statistics, posted to GSS Janfalan.

Also affected was Musa Ibrahim, former Director, Higher Education who was moved to GSS Unguwan Muazu.

Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, who confirmed the development to NAN, said that the move was to improve learning in public secondary schools in the state.

Yayi explained that the posting was part of the ongoing reform to reposition the sector for efficient and quality education delivery in public schools.

She said that most of the directors were brought into the ministry from the schools, adding that their expertise and years of experience was needed to address the current teaching and learning gaps in schools.

“Part of the reform is to strengthen quality of teaching and learning in our public secondary schools, and the experienced directors and other officers were redeployed to make a difference in the schools.

“Also, we have new and young teachers in public secondary schools that need to be mentored by experienced hands.

“We are confident that their presence in schools will significantly improve learning outcomes,” Yayi said.

NAN reports that the state government had in 2016 announced the approval of a career enhancement programme for teachers to rise up to salary Grade Level 17.

Government said teachers who were able to achieve this level would be referred to as Director-Tutors and they would be expected to focus on specific subjects in secondary schools. (NAN)

