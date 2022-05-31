Kaduna records 4,506 TB cases in 5 months, says Official

The Kaduna State Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Programme on Tuesday has recorded 4,506 TB cases in the state .

The State Programme Manager, Dr Sadiq Idris, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.‘This represents a 114 per cent increase when compared to Q1 of 2021 TB case findings,” he said. He said that the programme has expanded its services in the state to 976 treatment centres and all patients have been placed on free treatment.“These centres cover all the 31 general hospitals, 672 primary health centres, 222 private health facilities, 48 faith-based facilities and three tertiary centres (68 per cent facility coverage) in the state.“

The state government has also procured five mobile diagnostic trucks equipped with digital X-ray machines and 10 colour gene xpert machines for the integrated diagnosis of tuberculosis, COVID-19 and various other diseases in remote communities across the state.”

This will no doubt increase tuberculosis case findings in the state,” Idris said.He added that the programme planned to intensify its tuberculosis case finding activities through community active search, increased access to services through dots expansion, intensified out-patients door screening and tuberculosis patient contact investigation.Idris said that it would also intensify its private sector engagement and increase pediatric diagnosis through engagement of nutrition clinics, chest X-ray and stool testing for tuberculosis.“

The support of the general public is necessary in order for us to identify all the tuberculosis cases in communities and move towards its elimination.“Any cough that lasts for two weeks or more could be tuberculosis; diagnosis and treatment are free and are widely available across the state.“Tuberculosis is treatable and curable,” he said.(NAN)

