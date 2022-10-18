Kaduna records 2 deaths, 3 fire outbreaks in September

By Ezra Musa

The Kaduna State Fire Service says it recorded two deaths in three fire outbreaks across the state in September.

The Director, Mr Paul Aboi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

According to him, four persons sustained various injuries in the incidents while three others were rescued and properties worth N99,000 saved.

Aboi said the fire incidents occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He attributed the decline in fire outbreaks in the state to the massive sensitisation by stakeholders and the persistent rainfall recorded within the period.

The director called on residents to be careful when handling electrical appliances and inflammable materials.

According to him, the Kaduna state government is working on decentralising the fire service to reduce response time to five minutes in case of emergencies. (NAN)

