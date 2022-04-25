Kaduna recorded 37 per cent malaria reduction in 2021 – Commissioner

Kaduna State Government has said that it recorded 37.2 per cent reduction in malaria cases in 2021.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, disclosed this at a news conference in Kaduna on Monday to mark this year’s World Malaria Day.

She said that the figure represented a significant improvement compared with the 60.3 per cent reduction in malaria cases recorded in 2020.

According to her, the malaria programme has the highest budgetary approval in the state’s annual operational plan.

“We have also achieved 68 per cent refill rate order for all anti-malaria commodities,’’ she said.

The commissioner also stated that the state government had spent N298 million on procuring anti-malaria commodities, through Health Supplies Management Agency.

“We hope to strengthen inter-sector and inter-agency collaboration to achieve integration in the fight against malaria in the state,” she said.

Mohammed-Baloni said that in its efforts at preventing the spread of malaria in the state, government had distributed 3,333 artesunate injections and 746 health facilities in 29 secondary and tertiary hospitals.

“We received and stored about 5,509,778 pieces of insecticide-treated nets to be distributed to households for this year’s campaign, holding in July,’’ the commissioner said.

Mohammed-Baloni said that the malaria day was aimed at raising global awareness against malaria as well as encouraging actions that would reduce sufferings and deaths from the disease.

She urged stakeholders to engage in massive awareness on the fight against the scourge in the state. (NAN)

