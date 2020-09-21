Kaduna proposed NOK University to prioritise sciences

Share the news













Founder of the proposed NOK University, Kachia, Mr Anthony Hassan has said the institution, when established, will prioritise science related courses in order to equip graduates with requisite skill for self employment.

Hassan disclosed this on Monday when the newly inaugurated officials of the Kaduna Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Kachia.

He said the University when approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) would have faculties of engineering, medicine and environmental sciences.

According to him, the initiative was to supplement government’s efforts in boosting the educational sector in the country.

“The University intends to give science related courses priority so as to equip graduates with self employment rather than have them depend on white-collar jobs.

“If you train a lab technician for instance, such a graduate could be self reliant to start operation without having to wait or depend on employment from the government,” he added.

Hassan said, considering the number of people who seek admission yearly, the public tertiary institutions cannot accommodate them all, hence, the idea to establish a private University.

He urged the media to report the ongoing peaceful initiatives in southern Kaduna, which he said will have positive impact on the residents.

On her part, Asma’u Halilu, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, commended the state of the art project, saying, the University will boost the education sector in the state and the nation at large.

She sought the support of the founder in the various activities mapped out for the chapel especially in the area of capacity building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed NOK University, situated at Kachia, is the first in southern Kaduna and the fourth private university in Northwest Nigeria. (NAN)

