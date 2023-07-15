Kaduna: Projects Verification Committee to recommend arrest of contractors – Chairman

By Hussaina Yakubu

Mr Sabiu Sani, Chairman of the projects verification committee in Kaduna State says the state government may need to arrest some contractors who abandoned projects awarded them after receiving payment.

Sani told newsmen in Kaduna during the inspection of some of the projects, that though a lot of progress have been recorded in the execution of the contracts, the government should be hard on some of the contractors.

“On our effort to comply with the mandate given to the committee, we deem it necessary to visit the project sites to get first hand information.

“After interacting with some of the agencies and ministries, we were able to get necessary information, including the actual status of the ongoing projects, completion and financial commitments.

“This is vital so that the new administration will organise the projects in a way they can deliver the mandate and commitment it made during electioneering campaigns.

“There is significant progress on some of the projects including efforts to get them completed.

“We have seen those that collected money and abandoned the projects, while some are able to do the work beyond what they have been paid, so it is a mix bag.”

The chairman added that based on their findings, there are some of the project that should be prioritised by the government, while some require little money to complete.

“We will do a thorough review all the projects and make appropriate recommendations to guide the administration in carrying out its mandate,” Sani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects visited included the 5.95km dualisation of Nnamdi Azikiwe-Rigasa-Train Station Link Road, including underpass, Rabah Road-Nnamdi Azikiwe road expressway and overhead bridge.(NAN)

