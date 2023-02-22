Kaduna private schools in dire need of health services – survey

By Philip Yatai

‘ Socio-Demographic Survey and Graded Assessment of Non-State Schools’ have indicated lack of adequate health services in some private primary schools in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survey, supported by Partnership for Education for All in Nigeria (PLANE) covered 371 private schools in Kaduna South,Kaduna North, Jaba, Sabon Gari, Sanga, and Soba Local Government Areas.

The survey indicated that of the 371 schools, 119 had health facilities, representing 38 per cent.

Dr James Fadokun, Technical Lead on Governance of Non-State System, PLANE, who presented the findings, said that of the figure, 61.7 per cent had First Aid facilities, while only one per cent had a Sick Bay.

Meanwhile, Mr Samaila Leeman, Permanent Member, Schools Management, The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB) said most government-owned primary and junior secondary schools in the state, had First Aid facilities.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the facilities were being handled by Health Education and Science teachers, just as he confirmed that no school in those categories had ambulance.

On monitoring and inspection of schools, the permanent member said measures were being taken to ensure effective surveillance.

He said the monitoring structure began with the Head Teacher at the school level, to School Supports Officers (SSOs) and Social Mobilisation Officers, who reported to the Head of Department at Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

He added that there were also Quality Assurance Officers and Quality Evaluators under the State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, who equally inspected schools to ensure adherence to minimum standards.

“The SSOs are allocated a number of schools to monitor and mentor, and to make corrections, based on noticed anomalies.

“The Social Mobilisation Officers deal with the communities through the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) in addressing issues in schools at community level.

“The Quality Assurance Officers and School Evaluators on the other hand, assess the school, identify the problem, make analysis, and report to the SSQAA, LGEA and SUBEB for action, where necessary.

“SUBEB management equally carries out unscheduled monitoring visits to schools,” he said.

Leeman added that the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the state Planning and Budget Commission also monitored the delivery of projects in schools, and received feedback from citizens on development in schools.

Also speaking to NAN, Mr Bello Mohammed, Director, Private Schools, Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority, said government had put in place, vigorous registration process.

He said one of the requirements for the establishment of a school was the qualification of the head of the school, adding that approval would not be granted if the head had no professional teaching qualification.

“A prospective proprietor would also need to identify the nature and address of the institution, number of classes and number of learners admitted or intended to be admitted per class.

“The name of the institution shall clearly indicate the curriculum offered, whether nursery, basic education, or secondary education.

“We also require a certified copy of certificate of incorporation with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and where the proprietor is not a Nigerian, a copy of residence permit and statement of his country shall be attached.

“A letter of no objection shall be obtained from the Ward, Village, or District Head of the area the institution will be located,” he explained.

Speaking on other conditions for approval of applications , the director added that no permission shall be granted unless the premises of the institution contained the minimum education facilities.

He identified some of the required facilities to include a structural plan, which demanded that internal dimension of each classroom should not be less than nine by seven meters.

He added that each classroom must contain a floor space comprising not less than fifteen square feet to each learner in the class.

He also said that the walls demarcating one classroom from another must be built at least from the floor level to the ceiling roof ridge.

He said other requirements, included categorisation of schools based on facilities available and intended curriculum, and a payment of annual subscription based on the category approved.

NAN reports that the commission had in March 2022, begun the registration of private schools as limited liability companies, and not as a business entity, to ensure continuity.

The Head of CAC Zonal Office in Kaduna, Abdulkadir Modibbo, had explained that private schools were essentially a corporate body capable of contracting businesses, and could sue and be sued.

He said registering schools as a limited liability company would ensure the continuity of the schools even if their owners passed away. (NAN)