Kaduna: Police nab motorcycle snatcher after father’s report 

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives arrested motorcycle snatcher after the father of the suspect reported to Police in Kaduna state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On March 29, we received information from the father of the suspect that he saw his son, Sani Nafiu, with motorcycle suspected to have been stolen, that the motorcycle was stolen from Abuja.

He explained that on receipt of the information, our operatives went and arrested the suspect of Tijjani Kaya quarters in Giwa Local Government Area.

He disclosed that investigation revealed that the suspect stabbed the victim, Mr Shamsu Jamilu of Danja, aged 28, at Kuje Area Council of Federal Capital Territory.

” The suspect collected the motorcycle of the victim lying unconsciously.

“The suspect Nafiu has been arrested and the motorcycle recovered, ” he said.

Hassan said investigation was ongoing and after completion, would be charged to court for prosecution.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani