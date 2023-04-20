Kaduna Police Command arrests 7 kidnap suspects, recover arms

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, April 20, 2023 (NAN) The Police Command in Kaduna State says it’s operatives have arrested seven kidnap suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Jalige attributed the feat.to the command’s renewed vigour toward ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

“Owing to the recent marching order handed down by the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Mamman Giwa, to Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to go on the offensive, personnel of the command have recorded positive result with the arrest of seven kidnap suspects.

“At about 1320hrs, a patrol team attached to Saminaka Area Command, in conjunction with hunters group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA), apprehended one suspect with six others at Mariri Village in the same area,” he stated.

According to him, upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have carried out series of kidnappings, culpable homicide and armed robberies in the said area.

Jalige explained that when an immediate search was conducted on the suspects, an AK 47 rifle with 14 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, one locally fabricated long range double-barrel gun used for expending 12-guage live cartridges and one locally made pistol that uses .9mm live ammunition were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing and efforts have been intensified to recover more arms and ammunition,” he added.

He explained that the area had become generally calm and peaceful, while rigorous patrols and surveillance continued.

He stated that Giwa commended the officers and men for the arrest and recoveries made.

“He warned that any person with the thought to commit any form of crime should have a rethink or risk being neutralised or arrested by the well-motivated operatives of the command.

He encouraged all the law-abiding citizens in the state to go about their lawful businesses.

He assured the people that the command had made heavy deployment of its personnel to all the nooks and crannies of the state ahead of the Sallah celebration. (NAN)