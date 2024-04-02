Kaduna: Police arrest armed robbery suspect, two others at large 

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives arrested an armed robbery suspect while two others were still at large.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, on April 1, Police operatives at Narayi Division at about 0200hrs received a distress call from a good samaritan of Bilyaminu street in Narayi area in Chikkun Local Government Area of the state.

“That some miscreants, numbering three suspects, alleged to be armed robbers with lethal objects, invaded an apartment belonging to Alhaji Muhammad and carted away his phone Samsung S22 model and other valuables.

According to him, during the criminal act, the victim was stabbed severally with a knife.

He disclosed that the arrested suspect was named Nura Musa of Hayin Dan Mani area in Igabi LGA.

“The suspect, Musa, was arrested and found in possession of the carted items and weapons while his two other accomplices, Buhari Attah and Babangida DK, all of Hayin Dan Mani area, fled the scene, ” he said.

Hassan said the victim was subsequently rushed to hospital for treatment while

the suspect was in the Police custody for further investigation .

” Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects, ” Hassan said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani