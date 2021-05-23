Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others, including an indigene of the state, Flight Lt. Taiwo Asaniyi, as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Makinde, who stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

He equally condoled with the Armed Forces, especially the Army and the Air Force, which both all lost men to the plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The governor, who described the death of Asaniyi as a personal loss to him and the state, urged the family to take solace in the Almighty.

“The deaths of Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a plane crash in Kaduna came as rude shock.

“The deaths are painful and a great loss to our nation, especially at this time when concerted efforts are needed to tackle insecurity.

“It is my prayer that God will console the families they all left behind.

“I particularly commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces and especially, the family of our brother, Flight Lt. Asaniyi, who is an indigene of Oyo state.

“Asaniyi’s passage to glory represents a personal loss to me and to the state, because he was one of the many professionals giving wings to Oyo state to fly to its premium place as a pacesetter state.

“It is my prayer that God will console the family of Asaniyi and others he left behind.

“I also bid farewell to the gallant men who served their country in wars, but who lost their lives outside the battlefields. Adieu, great soldiers!” Makinde said. (NAN)

