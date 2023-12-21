Kaduna Pilgrims Agency Calls for Increased Hajj Registration

The Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, has called on all Muslims who intend to perform the next Hajj, and those with capability to undertake the 2024 pilgrimage, to register on or before December 31st, 2023.

Malam Salihu who made the call during a media briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday, said the final closure of registration is on December 31st, 2023.

The Executive Chairman noted that reminder becomes necessary because the deadline is a few days away.

He reiterated that all intending pilgrims are required to deposit N4.5 million into the designated bank account of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The Executive Chairman advised intending pilgrims to collect customized bank tellers from Registration Officers in the 23 LGAs of the state, in order to make payments.

‘’We understand that fulfilling the requirements for Hajj is a significant undertaking, and we want to assure all intending pilgrims that the registration process is still ongoing until December 31st, 2023,’’ he added.

According to Malam Salihu, all collected fares must be remitted to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) by January 5th, 2024, in compliance with new guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

The Executive Chairman promised that the Agency remains committed to ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj experience for its valued pilgrims.

He promised that the Committee set up by the government would make changes to improve hajj operation, by ensuring that pilgrims get value for their money.

Malam Salihu implored all Imams of the Jumaát mosques, Muslim leaders, and media partners, to assist in the Agency’s efforts to sensitize the Muslim community on the need to beat the registration deadline.

‘’We extend our sincere gratitude to those who have already registered and urge others to follow suit. May Allah SWT grant us all the opportunity to experience the blessings of Hajj,’’ he added.

