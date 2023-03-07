Kaduna: Pensioners support El-Rufai’s govt, canvasses votes for progressive candidate

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Kaduna State Chapter has reiterate its support for Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s administration.

The Union made this known in a statement signed by its Secretary, Comrade Alhassan Balarabe Musa, adding that the pensioners in the state have enjoyed tremendous benefits, including improved welfare, from the State Government.

Musa stressed that the Union’s support for the Governor El-Rufai administration was anchored on the developmental achievements since it assumed office in 2015.

He said,”The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Kaduna State Chapter wishes to reiterate its support to the Kaduna State Government under the able leadership of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

“The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Kaduna State Chapter’s support of the Governor El-Rufai administration is anchored on the developmental achievements since it assumed office in 2015.

“The Pensioners of the State enjoyed tremendous benefits, including improved welfare, from the State Government. This is unprecedented in the history of the Union since inception over 30years ago. These benefits among others include the followings: Kaduna State Government is the first state in the Federation that implement the minimum Pension of Thirty thousand naira (N30,000.00) since the year 2020. More than eleven thousand pensioners benefited from this increase. To our knowledge, the Kaduna State Government is the only State in the country that has increased pension to align with the minimum wage.

“The Kaduna State Government under the El-Rufai administration also promptly pay the monthly Pension to the State Pensioners. Most of the times state Pensioners receive their monthly Pension before the state workers receive their salaries

“The State Government inherited liability of fifteen billion naira (N15 billion) in 2015 of Gratuity and death benefits from the previous administration. By the end of 2022, the current administration has settled/paid this inherited liabilities to our members. Apart from the N15 billion which has been cleared, the administration has paid additional twenty billion (N20 billion) to pensioners as gratuity and death benefits.

“The administration also introduced I AM ALIVE thumb printing verification exercise for pensioners. This has eliminated the sufferings of the regular screening/verification exercise that used to characterized pension payment in the State. It is noteworthy that the Federal Government is now emulating this verification method for Federal pensioners.

“In view of the above mentioned good polices of the Governor El-Rufai administration, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Kaduna State Chapter appeal to all the pensioners in the State to vote for the Governorship candidate who will sustain these progressive policies that will improve their welfare.”