Kaduna peace commission urges politicians to campaign responsibly

By Hassana Yakubu

Mr Saleh Momale, Executive Vice Chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, has urged politicians and political parties to go about their campaigns responsibly.

Momale, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday, said campaigns must be peaceful, calm and well organised.

“And that goes with a lot of decorum so that they would be memorable in the minds of those people that attend the rallies,” he said

He therefore advised political parties to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were put in place for peaceful rallies and campaigns to convince the electorate.

The vice chairman also cautioned political parties and their supporters against acts of provocation, thuggery, destruction of property and public disturbance under the guise of campaigns.

Momale said that the commission would engage relevant stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need for peaceful election.

According to him, the commission would also be engaging youth groups on the consequences of thuggery during campaigns.

Momale assured that the commission would continue to work with stakeholders in ensuring peaceful campaigns across the state.

He said that the commission had already developed strategies of working with religious and traditional leaders, media. trade unions and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful electoral process.

“We are all going to come together with the state Bureau for Interfaith and security agencies to work out a campaign monitoring mechanism as we did in the 2019 elections,” he added. (NAN)

